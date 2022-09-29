U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.37

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 22824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

