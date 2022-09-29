UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 223.2% in September

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $14.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. UBE has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

