Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

