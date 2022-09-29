Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.39.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Articles
