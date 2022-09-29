UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,809. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial



UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.



