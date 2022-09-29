UMI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2,828.67 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the dollar. UMI has a total market capitalization of $2,828.67 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UMI

UMI (UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.