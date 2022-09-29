UniCrypt Hits Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $7.80 million and $45,316.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $244.96 or 0.01256034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt’s genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,852 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425.

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt is a platform creating services for other tokens. Services such as token locking contracts, yield farming as a service and other dex orientated products. UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the Unicrypt platform.”

