Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

UL stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 276,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,267. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

