Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.59. 46,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

