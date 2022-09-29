Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15. The company has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

