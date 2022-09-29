Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 1,860,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.2 days.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of Uniper stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909. Uniper has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

