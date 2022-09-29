United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 20321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

