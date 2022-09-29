United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.
UNFI stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89.
UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
