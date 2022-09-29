United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.