United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE UNFI traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

