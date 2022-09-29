United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

