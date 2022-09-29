UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00021738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00276724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017182 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” Whitepaper “

