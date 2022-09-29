Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 4617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

