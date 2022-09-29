V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. V.F. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

