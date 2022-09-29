Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.57.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %
MTN stock opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.87.
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.