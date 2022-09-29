Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.57.

MTN stock opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $3,077,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

