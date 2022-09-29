Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($38.27) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Featured Articles

