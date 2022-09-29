Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($38.27) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VOYJF stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.56.
About Valmet Oyj
Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmet Oyj (VOYJF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.