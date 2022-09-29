Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

MCHP stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 11,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

