Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 20,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,913. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

