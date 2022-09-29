Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 147.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 158,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. 11,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,822. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.07, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

