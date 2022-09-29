Values First Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,796. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
