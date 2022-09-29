Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $8,212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 440,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,043. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

