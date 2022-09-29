Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

A traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,677. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

