Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.63. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,704. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.