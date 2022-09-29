Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,439,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.05 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

