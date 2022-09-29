Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

