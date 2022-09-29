VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Holdings Decreased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,894,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $212.24 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.55.

