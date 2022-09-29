VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $194.01 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.77.

