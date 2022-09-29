Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.37. Approximately 55,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.46.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.04.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.