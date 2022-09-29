Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 468,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

