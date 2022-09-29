Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

