Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VUG opened at $223.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

