Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $228.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

