Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 307,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.