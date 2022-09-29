Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.88 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

