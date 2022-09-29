Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.56. 1,042,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.