Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.