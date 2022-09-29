Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,563 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 167,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

