Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 1,470.8% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 1,470.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 228,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 2,742,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $93,347,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after acquiring an additional 185,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,908,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Price Performance

VONE traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 15,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $165.16 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

