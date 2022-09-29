Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

