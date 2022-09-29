Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

