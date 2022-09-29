Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

