Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.58. 271,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.08 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

