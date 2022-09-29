Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $364,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $183.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $180.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

