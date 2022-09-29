Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Varta Price Performance
Varta stock opened at 3.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.41. Varta has a 12 month low of 2.98 and a 12 month high of 14.06.
About Varta
