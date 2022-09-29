Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Varta Price Performance

Varta stock opened at 3.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.41. Varta has a 12 month low of 2.98 and a 12 month high of 14.06.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.