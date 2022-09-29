Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Varta stock opened at 3.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.41. Varta has a 12 month low of 2.98 and a 12 month high of 14.06.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

