VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) vs. Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Head-To-Head Review

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 VectivBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,141.38%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.16%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than VectivBio.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 29.42 -$57.83 million ($1.46) -0.20 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -98.79% -60.15% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats VectivBio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

