Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $14,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 511,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

