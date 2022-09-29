Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 28,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,529. The company has a market cap of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,875,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,691. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.